Prudential (PRU) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

Prudential (PRU) closed at $94.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 2.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 6.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Prudential will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. On that day, Prudential is projected to report earnings of $2.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.96 billion, down 34.07% from the year-ago period.

PRU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.79 per share and revenue of $53.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.85% and -12.3%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.1% lower within the past month. Prudential is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Prudential is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.71. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.71.

Meanwhile, PRU's PEG ratio is currently 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PRU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



