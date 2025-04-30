Prudential (PRU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Prudential (PRU) reported revenue of $13.41 billion, down 38.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.29, compared to $3.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.21, the EPS surprise was +2.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Prudential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Institutional customers : 620.2 billion compared to the 632.98 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 620.2 billion compared to the 632.98 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Retail customers : 240.6 billion versus 374.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 240.6 billion versus 374.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Total : 1385.3 billion compared to the 1401.42 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1385.3 billion compared to the 1401.42 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Assets Under Management and Administration - Assets under management - International Businesses : 19.3 billion compared to the 18.9 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: 19.3 billion compared to the 18.9 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses : $7.71 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51.7%.

: $7.71 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -51.7%. Total Revenues- International Businesses : $4.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

: $4.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Policy charges and fee income : $1.11 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion.

: $1.11 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Net investment income : $4.52 billion compared to the $4.47 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $4.52 billion compared to the $4.47 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Premiums : $6.45 billion versus $7.67 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $6.45 billion versus $7.67 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total Revenues- Corporate and Other : -$17 million compared to the $70.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -156.7% year over year.

: -$17 million compared to the $70.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -156.7% year over year. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Individual Life : $1.52 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.

: $1.52 billion versus $1.57 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Group Insurance: $1.75 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.

Shares of Prudential have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

