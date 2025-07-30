Prudential (PRU) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Prudential (PRU) reported $13.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.4%. EPS of $3.58 for the same period compares to $3.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.2% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.21, the EPS surprise was +11.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Retail customers - Third Party : 256.7 billion versus 246.55 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 256.7 billion versus 246.55 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Affiliated : 536.4 billion compared to the 527.87 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 536.4 billion compared to the 527.87 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Institutional customers - Third Party : 647.6 billion compared to the 627.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 647.6 billion compared to the 627.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Assets Under Management and Administration - PGIM - Total : 1440.7 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1401.82 billion.

: 1440.7 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1401.82 billion. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses : $8.01 billion compared to the $7.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.

: $8.01 billion compared to the $7.93 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year. Total Revenues- International Businesses : $4.4 billion compared to the $4.55 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.

: $4.4 billion compared to the $4.55 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Net investment income : $4.6 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.53 billion.

: $4.6 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.53 billion. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Policy charges and fee income : $1.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion.

: $1.07 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) basis- Premiums : $6.43 billion versus $6.41 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $6.43 billion versus $6.41 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total Revenues- Corporate and Other : $56 million versus $52.8 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -255.6% change.

: $56 million versus $52.8 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -255.6% change. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies- Individual Retirement Strategies : $1.32 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

: $1.32 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses- Retirement Strategies- Institutional Retirement Strategies: $3.51 billion compared to the $3.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.

Here is how Prudential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Prudential here>>>

Shares of Prudential have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

