Prudential (PRU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prudential (PRU) closed at $84.15, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had lost 5.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Prudential will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.05, down 3.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.47 billion, down 1.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.17 per share and revenue of $52.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.65% and -14.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% lower. Prudential is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Prudential currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.05.

It is also worth noting that PRU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Multi line was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

