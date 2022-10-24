Prudential (PRU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prudential (PRU) closed at $100.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 10.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2022. On that day, Prudential is projected to report earnings of $2.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 41.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.76 billion, down 35.11% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.75 per share and revenue of $53.2 billion, which would represent changes of -33.13% and -12.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.78% lower. Prudential is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Prudential's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.66, which means Prudential is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PRU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Multi line industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



