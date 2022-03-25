Prudential (PRU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prudential (PRU) closed at $120.86, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 9.37% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Prudential to post earnings of $2.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.95 billion, down 1.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.10 per share and revenue of $54.92 billion, which would represent changes of -17.01% and -9.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.14% lower within the past month. Prudential currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Prudential is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.04, so we one might conclude that Prudential is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PRU has a PEG ratio of 1.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Multi line industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.