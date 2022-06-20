Prudential (PRU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Prudential (PRU) closed the most recent trading day at $91.44, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had lost 7.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Prudential to post earnings of $2.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.65 billion, down 3.48% from the year-ago period.

PRU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.74 per share and revenue of $52.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.48% and -13.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. Prudential currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prudential has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.79 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.11, which means Prudential is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that PRU has a PEG ratio of 0.87 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

