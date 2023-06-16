Prudential (PRU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Prudential (PRU) closed at $87.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 5.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Prudential to post earnings of $3.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 81.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.69 billion, down 7.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.93 per share and revenue of $53.64 billion, which would represent changes of +26.11% and -13.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower. Prudential is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prudential has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.82.

We can also see that PRU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PRU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

