Prudential (PRU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prudential (PRU) closed at $121.06, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 0.35% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, Prudential is projected to report earnings of $2.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.18 billion, down 0.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.48 per share and revenue of $54.55 billion, which would represent changes of -21.26% and -10.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.17% lower. Prudential is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Prudential's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.64.

Investors should also note that PRU has a PEG ratio of 1.16 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.