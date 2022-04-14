Prudential (PRU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Prudential (PRU) closed at $117.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 2.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, Prudential is projected to report earnings of $2.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.18 billion, down 0.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.51 per share and revenue of $54.55 billion, which would represent changes of -21.06% and -10.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.92% lower within the past month. Prudential currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Prudential is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.13, so we one might conclude that Prudential is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PRU has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Multi line was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.