Prudential (PRU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Prudential (PRU) closed at $88.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 6.22% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.56% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Prudential to post earnings of $3.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 81.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.69 billion, down 7.89% from the prior-year quarter.

PRU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.93 per share and revenue of $53.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.11% and -13.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. Prudential is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Prudential currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.93, so we one might conclude that Prudential is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PRU has a PEG ratio of 0.76 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PRU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

