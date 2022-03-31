Prudential (PRU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Prudential (PRU) closed the most recent trading day at $118.17, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 9.99% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.95, down 28.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.95 billion, down 1.84% from the year-ago period.

PRU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.10 per share and revenue of $54.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.01% and -9.56%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Prudential currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Prudential has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.32, so we one might conclude that Prudential is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PRU has a PEG ratio of 1.11 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PRU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.