Prudential (PRU) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Prudential in Focus

Prudential (PRU) is headquartered in Newark, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 15.09% since the start of the year. The financial services company is paying out a dividend of $1.3 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.36% compared to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 2.12% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $5.20 is up 4% from last year. Prudential has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 5.22%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Prudential's current payout ratio is 43%. This means it paid out 43% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PRU is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $13.40 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 15.32%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PRU is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

