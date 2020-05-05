US Markets
PRU

Prudential profit misses on weak investment returns, underwriting

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published

Prudential Financial Inc missed quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday, as market volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the U.S. life insurer's investment returns and weaker underwriting weighed on insurance units.

Adds segment details

May 5 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N missed quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday, as market volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the U.S. life insurer's investment returns and weaker underwriting weighed on insurance units.

"Market turbulence related to the pandemic adversely impacted our first quarter financial results," Chief Executive Officer Charles Lowrey said in a statement.

PGIM, Prudential's asset management arm, reported a 23% fall in adjusted operating income to $164 million, the company said, despite a 4% rise in assets under management to $1.30 trillion.

The company's U.S. individual life insurance segment posted an adjusted operating loss of $20 million compared with an adjusted operating income of $105 million a year earlier, hurt by weaker underwriting.

Adjusted operating income at its annuity segment fell 21% to $373 million. An annuity is a long-term insurance contract which allows consumers to generate a steady income during retirement.

After-tax adjusted operating income fell to $939 million, or $2.32 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.26 billion, or $3 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2zgjnQx)

Analysts had expected a profit of $2.77 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular