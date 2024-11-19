News & Insights

Prudential price target raised to $140 from $130 at Argus

November 19, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Prudential (PRU) to $140 from $130 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm remains “bullish” on the company’s strong ROE and attractive valuation, adding that it also believes that the company’s emphasis on faster-growing international life insurance markets “positions it to deliver industry-leading returns.”

