Prudential price target raised to $140 from $130 at Argus

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Prudential (PRU) to $140 from $130 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm remains “bullish” on the company’s strong ROE and attractive valuation, adding that it also believes that the company’s emphasis on faster-growing international life insurance markets “positions it to deliver industry-leading returns.”
