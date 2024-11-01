Prudential price target raised to $119 from $118 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Prudential (PRU) to $119 from $118 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the Q3 report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PRU:
- Prudential Financial Reports Positive Q3 2024 Earnings
- Prudential Financial Reports Strong Q3 2024 Turnaround
- Prudential reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.48, consensus $3.48
- PRU Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Here’s what Wall Street is saying about IBM ahead of earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.