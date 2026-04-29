Markets

Prudential PLC Q1 New Business Profit, APE Sales Rise; Says Confident Of Double-digit Growth In FY26

April 29, 2026 — 02:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Prudential Plc (PUK, PRU.L, 2378.HK) reported Wednesday higher new business profit in its first quarter with growth across all segments. New business profit margin and APE also were higher in the quarter.

New business profit was $686 million, up 13 percent from last year's $608 million. At constant exchange rate, new business profit grew 10 percent. New business profit margin was 38 percent, up from 36 percent last year.

In the first quarter of the year, the company recorded higher new business profit growth in each of its segments with Hong Kong, Mainland China and Malaysia delivering double-digit growth.

APE sales were $1.82 billion, 9 percent higher than $1.68 billion a year ago. At constant exchange rate, sales grew 6 percent.

CEO Anil Wadhwani said, "Performance was broad-based across segments, with higher APE sales and improved new business margins, reflecting our disciplined execution and continued focus on driving high-quality growth.... We remain confident in delivering double-digit growth across our key financial metrics in 2026 and achieving our 2027 financial objectives."

In Hong Kong, the shares were trading at HK$118.200, down 0.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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