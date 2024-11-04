Prudential plc price target lowered to 860 GBp from 865 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Prudential plc (PUK) to 860 GBp from 865 GBp and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PUK:
- Prudential plc price target raised to 1,160 GBp from 1,090 GBp at UBS
- Prudential plc price target raised to 1,340 GBp from 1,250 GBp at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.