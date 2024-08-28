Prudential PLC H1 Profit Declines, Despite Insurance Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - British insurance firm Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax declined to $394 million from last year's $1.18 billion.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the company was $120 million, lower than $944 million a year ago. Earnings per share declined to 4.4 cents from 34.5 cents in the prior year.

Adjusted operating profit, however, grew 6 percent to $1.54 billion from last year's $1.46 billion.

Insurance revenue increased to $4.96 billion from last year's $4.59 billion. Insurance service result edged up to $1.07 billion from prior year's $1.02 billion.

Further, the company announced that it will pay a first interim dividend of 6.84 cents per ordinary share for the year 2024 on October 23.

The first interim dividend will be paid to shareholders recorded on the UK register, HK branch register, as well as to the Holders of US American Depositary Receipts as at September 6.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.