Markets

Prudential PLC FY20 EEV Operating Profit Declines - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Prudential PLC (PRU.L, PUK) reported fiscal 2020 profit from continuing operations of $2.18 billion compared to $1.95 billion, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations, in cents, was 81.6 compared to 75.1. EEV operating profit declined to $5.22 billion from $6.90 billion, last year. On EEV basis, basic earnings per share from continuing operations, in cents, was 5.9 compared to 160.5.

Fiscal year total revenue, net of reinsurance, declined to $55.97 billion from $93.74 billion, prior year. Gross premiums earned was $42.52 billion compared to $45.06 billion.

Prudential plc announced its 2020 second interim dividend of 10.73 US cents per ordinary share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PUK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More