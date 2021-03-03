Prudential PLC FY20 EEV Operating Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Prudential PLC (PRU.L, PUK) reported fiscal 2020 profit from continuing operations of $2.18 billion compared to $1.95 billion, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations, in cents, was 81.6 compared to 75.1. EEV operating profit declined to $5.22 billion from $6.90 billion, last year. On EEV basis, basic earnings per share from continuing operations, in cents, was 5.9 compared to 160.5.

Fiscal year total revenue, net of reinsurance, declined to $55.97 billion from $93.74 billion, prior year. Gross premiums earned was $42.52 billion compared to $45.06 billion.

Prudential plc announced its 2020 second interim dividend of 10.73 US cents per ordinary share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.