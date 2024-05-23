Prudential plc AGM Concludes with Key Resolutions Passed

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, where all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors and special resolutions on share allotment and repurchase, were passed with a high percentage of votes in favor. Notably, David Law retired from the Board, and Shriti Vadera joined the Remuneration Committee at the conclusion of the AGM. The company, which is listed on several stock exchanges and focuses on life and health insurance and asset management, is not associated with Prudential Financial, Inc. or The Prudential Assurance Company Limited.

