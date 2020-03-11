US Markets

Prudential plans IPO of U.S. business as 2019 profits rise 20%

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Britain's largest insurer Prudential said on Wednesday it was planning an initial public offering of part of its U.S. business as it reported a 20% rise in adjusted operating profit to $5.3 billion.

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's largest insurer Prudential PRU.L said on Wednesday it was planning an initial public offering of part of its U.S. business as it reported a 20% rise in adjusted operating profit to $5.3 billion.

Prudential is facing pressure from hedge fund Third Point to spin off the whole of the U.S. business Jackson.

The profit numbers came in ahead of a forecast $5.1 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Prudential said it would pay a second interim ordinary dividend of 25.97 cents per share and was monitoring the coronavirus outbreak.

Prudential's main businesses are in Asia and the United States after it spun off its British unit last year.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: DailyNDX (Feb 26) Volatile Session for Nasdaq-100 as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Impact

February 26, 2020 NDX review with Jill Malandrino.

Feb 27, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular