News & Insights

Markets

Prudential New Business Profit, APE Sales Rise In 9 Month; Backs FY24 View

November 06, 2024 — 02:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - British insurance firm Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) reported Wednesday continued momentum in the third-quarter new business performance. APE sales for the quarter were up 10 percent.

The company noted that growth in the third quarter was broad based across all segments.

In the nine-month period, new business profit was $2.35 billion, a growth of 10 percent from last year's $2.14 billion. At constant currency rates, new business profit grew 11 percent.

APE sales increased 5 percent to $4.64 billion from prior year's $4.42 billion. The growth was 7 percent at constant currency.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains on track for growth in new business profit in 2024 of between 9 to 13 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.