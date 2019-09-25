Prudential, M&G to spend 350 mln stg on October split

Contributors
Mujiva M Reuters
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Prudential PRU.L and M&G, its UK and European business, will spend 350 million pounds ($433.30 million) on their October break-up, Britain's largest insurer said in a demerger prospectus published on Wednesday.

M&G directors expect to declare a 2019 ordinary dividend of 310 million pounds and a one-off demerger dividend of 100 million pounds, the prospectus said, while Prudential expects to declare a second interim ordinary dividend of around 510 million pounds, equivalent to around 19.6 pence per share.

($1 = 0.8078 pounds)

