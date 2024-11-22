Prudential Launches Share Repurchase to Boost Shareholder Value

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced a share repurchase program to neutralize the impact of share issuances related to its scrip dividend and employee share scheme in 2024. The initiative, targeting approximately 2.8 million shares, aims to enhance shareholder value by slightly increasing earnings per share. This move is part of Prudential’s broader strategy to manage share dilution effectively and benefit its investors.

