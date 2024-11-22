News & Insights

Stocks

Prudential Launches Share Repurchase to Boost Shareholder Value

November 22, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prudential plc has announced a share repurchase program to neutralize the impact of share issuances related to its scrip dividend and employee share scheme in 2024. The initiative, targeting approximately 2.8 million shares, aims to enhance shareholder value by slightly increasing earnings per share. This move is part of Prudential’s broader strategy to manage share dilution effectively and benefit its investors.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUKPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.