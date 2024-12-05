News & Insights

Prudential Initiates Second Tranche of Share Buyback

December 05, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced the initiation of a second tranche in its $2 billion share buyback program, allocating $800 million to reduce its issued share capital and return value to shareholders. This move follows the successful completion of the first tranche and highlights the company’s commitment to managing share dilution and enhancing shareholder value. The buyback will be conducted in partnership with Barclays and is set to conclude by June 2025.

