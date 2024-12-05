Prudential Initiates Second Tranche of Share Buyback

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Prudential plc has announced the initiation of a second tranche in its $2 billion share buyback program, allocating $800 million to reduce its issued share capital and return value to shareholders. This move follows the successful completion of the first tranche and highlights the company’s commitment to managing share dilution and enhancing shareholder value. The buyback will be conducted in partnership with Barclays and is set to conclude by June 2025.
For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.