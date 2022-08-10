PRU

Prudential half-year operating profit up 8% as sales recovered

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc's PRU.L operating profit rose 8% in the first six months of 2022, the Asia-focused insurer said on Wednesday, as life insurance sales bounced back from a COVID-induced slowdown in Asian countries.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations of the London and Hong Kong dual-listed company was at $1.66 billion for the period, up from $1.57 billion in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

