Prudential half-year operating profit up 8% as sales recovered

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc's PRU.L operating profit rose 8% in the first six months of 2022, the Asia-focused insurer said on Wednesday, as life insurance sales bounced back from a COVID-induced slowdown in Asian countries.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations of the London and Hong Kong dual-listed company was at $1.66 billion for the period, up from $1.57 billion in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.