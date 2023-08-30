Prudential first-half profit rises 3.6% helped by Chinese demand

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc PRU.L posted a 3.6% rise in first-half operating profit on Wednesday, as the Asia-focused insurer benefitted from a rebound in Chinese investors buying insurance products in Hong Kong, its key revenue centre.

As China ended its stringent zero COVID-19 policy late last year and gradually removed border restrictions, mainland visitors have started to buy insurance again in the Asian financial hub.

Adjusted operating profit of the London and Hong Kong dual-listed company was $1.46 billion for the January-June period, up from $1.41 billion in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

