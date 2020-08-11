Prudential Financial To Sell Prudential Of Taiwan To Taishin Financial - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) said Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Prudential Life Insurance Company of Taiwan Inc. to Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd., a Taiwan-based financial holding company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Prudential Financial will sell its entire life insurance business in Taiwan. The company noted that the transaction is consistent with its strategic focus internationally on Japan and higher-growth emerging markets around the world.

Established in 1989, Prudential of Taiwan sells individual whole life and other protection products to middle market and affluent consumers through Life Planners who provide customized plans and high-quality service.

Prudential Financial said that its asset management business, PGIM, will remain active in the asset management industry in Taiwan through PGIM SITE.

