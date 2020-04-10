Prudential Financial To Sell Life Insurance Business In Korea For $1.9 Bln

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) announced a definitive agreement with KB Financial Group Inc., a Korean financial services provider, to sell The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd. for cash consideration of approximately 2.3 trillion Korean Won, or $1.9 billion.

Prudential Financial expects completion of the transaction to occur by the end of 2020 and plans to use proceeds of the transaction for general corporate purposes.

