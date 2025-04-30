Markets
PRU

Prudential Financial Reports Lower Net Income In Q1

April 30, 2025 — 06:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Wednesday reported first quarter results for the period ended March 31, with lower net income but stronger adjusted operating performance compared to the prior year.

Net income for Prudential Financial was $707 million, down from $1.14 billion a year earlier, as the company absorbed $600 million in pre-tax reconciling items, including realized investment losses and unfavorable changes in market risk benefit valuations. Earnings per share declined to $1.96 from $3.12.

Adjusted operating income, which excludes certain market-related impacts and one-time items, rose to $1.19 billion from $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $3.29 from $3.05. U.S. Businesses led the growth, generating $931 million in adjusted operating income, up from $805 million a year ago.

PRU closed Wednesday's trading at $102.71 down $1.32 or 1.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.