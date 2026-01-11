Markets
Prudential Financial Reportedly Explores Sale Of Its India-based Asset Management Unit

January 11, 2026 — 09:44 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial Inc. is exploring the sale of its India-based asset management unit, which has struggled to generate profits since being acquired from Deutsche Bank AG nearly a decade ago, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to Bloomberg, Prudential has initiated exploratory talks with advisors and potential buyers. While no final decision has been made, the move underscores the challenges foreign firms face in India's competitive asset management sector.

