Prudential Financial Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial (PRU) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.12 billion, or $2.76 per share. This compares with $0.84 billion, or $1.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 billion or $2.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $0.94 Bln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.33 vs. $2.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.02

