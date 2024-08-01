Prudential Financial Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial (PRU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.198 billion, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $511 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.234 billion or $3.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Prudential Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.198 Bln. vs. $511 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.28 vs. $1.38 last year.

