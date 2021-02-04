Prudential Financial Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.93 per share

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial (PRU) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $0.82 billion, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $2.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 billion or $2.93 per share for the period.

Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.18 Bln. vs. $0.92 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.93 vs. $2.24 last year.

