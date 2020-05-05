Markets
Prudential Financial Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Prudential Financial (PRU):

-Earnings: -$271 million in Q1 vs. $932 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.70 in Q1 vs. $2.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $939 million or $2.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.77 per share

