Prudential Financial Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Prudential Financial (PRU):

-Earnings: -$271 million in Q1 vs. $932 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.70 in Q1 vs. $2.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $939 million or $2.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.77 per share

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.