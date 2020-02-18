Prudential Financial (PRU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.27, changing hands as low as $92.94 per share. Prudential Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRU's low point in its 52 week range is $77.65 per share, with $106.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.17. The PRU DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

