Prudential Financial (PRU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.05, changing hands as low as $101.55 per share. Prudential Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRU's low point in its 52 week range is $74.58 per share, with $115.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.26. The PRU DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

