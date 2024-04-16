Prudential Financial (PRU) Price Target Increased by 5.35% to 116.48

The average one-year price target for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) has been revised to 116.48 / share. This is an increase of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 110.57 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 99.99 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.27% from the latest reported closing price of 107.59 / share.

Prudential Financial Declares $1.30 Dividend

On February 6, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2024 received the payment on March 14, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $107.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.15%, the lowest has been 3.80%, and the highest has been 11.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRU is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 215,000K shares. The put/call ratio of PRU is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,329K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,309K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 2.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,818K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,723K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 2.41% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,092K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,110K shares, representing an increase of 49.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 92.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,018K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,887K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 4,481K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares, representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial Background Information

Prudential Financial, Inc., a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century.

