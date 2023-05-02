News & Insights

US Markets
PRU

Prudential Financial profit misses on lower assets under management

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 02, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Adds shares, compares with estimates

May 2 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the life insurer saw a decline in assets under management.

The respite in the economy after the markets priced in a milder recession was short-lived as a string of high-profile bank collapses sparked a sector-wide turbulence last month and roiled financial stocks.

As a result, assets under management declined 12.5% to $1.42 trillion in the quarter as investors yanked capital from speculative assets and instead sought refuge in safer bets.

Shares of the New Jersey-based company, down 16% so far this year, fell another 2% in extended trading on Tuesday.

The insurer's after-tax adjusted operating income was $990 million, or $2.66 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with $1.19 billion, or $3.10 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had estimated a profit of $2.93 a share, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

Prudential had last year said it was making progress in moving its business focus from market-sensitive revenue segments to more stable and recurring sources of income.

Chief Executive Charles Lowrey said on Tuesday the company was advancing its M&A strategy to expand "alternative capabilities and generate additional fee-based revenue".

Peer MetLife Inc MET.N will report first-quarter results after market hours on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRU
MET

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.