Prudential Financial profit falls 25% on lower investment returns

May 5 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc posted a 25% fall in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, as increased volatility in financial markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the U.S. life insurer's asset management arm.

After-tax adjusted operating income fell to $939 million, or $2.32 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.26 billion, or $3.00 per share, a year earlier.

