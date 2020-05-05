Prudential Financial profit falls 25% on lower investment returns
May 5 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc posted a 25% fall in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, as increased volatility in financial markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the U.S. life insurer's asset management arm.
After-tax adjusted operating income fell to $939 million, or $2.32 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.26 billion, or $3.00 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2zgjnQx) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;)) Keywords: PRUDENTIAL FINL RESULTS/ (URGENT)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPRU
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship