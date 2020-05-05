US Markets
Prudential Financial profit falls 25% on lower investment returns

May 5 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc posted a 25% fall in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, as increased volatility in financial markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the U.S. life insurer's asset management arm.

After-tax adjusted operating income fell to $939 million, or $2.32 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.26 billion, or $3.00 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2zgjnQx) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;)) Keywords: PRUDENTIAL FINL RESULTS/ (URGENT)

