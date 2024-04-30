Prudential Financial Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial (PRU) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.14 billion, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $3.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $3.12 per share for the period.

Prudential Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.14 Bln. vs. $1.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.12 vs. $3.93 last year.

