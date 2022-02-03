Markets
PRU

Prudential Financial Profit Advances In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial (PRU) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.21 billion, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $0.82 billion, or $2.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 billion or $3.18 per share for the period.

Prudential Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.21 Bln. vs. $0.82 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.13 vs. $2.03 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular