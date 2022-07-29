Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shareholders have earned a 2.2% CAGR over the last five years

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), since the last five years saw the share price fall 11%.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, Prudential Financial actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 5.0% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

With EPS gaining and a declining share price, one would suggest the market is cooling on its view of the company. That said, if EPS continues to increase, it seems very likely the share price will get a boost, in the long term.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PRU Earnings Per Share Growth July 29th 2022

We know that Prudential Financial has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Prudential Financial's TSR for the last 5 years was 11%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Prudential Financial has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 1.1% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 2% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

