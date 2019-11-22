Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PRU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PRU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.56, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRU was $93.56, representing a -12.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.40 and a 23.74% increase over the 52 week low of $75.61.

PRU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). PRU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.36. Zacks Investment Research reports PRU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.08%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRU as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Financials R (RWW)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWW with an increase of 4.71% over the last 100 days. RDIV has the highest percent weighting of PRU at 5.07%.

