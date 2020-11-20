Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PRU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.79, the dividend yield is 5.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRU was $75.79, representing a -22.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.24 and a 96.25% increase over the 52 week low of $38.62.

PRU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). PRU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.36. Zacks Investment Research reports PRU's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.71%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRU as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 18.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PRU at 4.98%.

