Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PRU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $109.25, the dividend yield is 4.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRU was $109.25, representing a -5.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.52 and a 48.24% increase over the 52 week low of $73.70.

PRU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). PRU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.31. Zacks Investment Research reports PRU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.52%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pru Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRU as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Global Beta ETF Trust Global Beta Smart Income ETF (GBDV)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 6.86% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of PRU at 88%.

