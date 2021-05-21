Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $105.7, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRU was $105.7, representing a -2.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.56 and a 92.64% increase over the 52 week low of $54.87.

PRU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). PRU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.59. Zacks Investment Research reports PRU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.48%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRU as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 34.44% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of PRU at 5.92%.

