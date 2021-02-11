Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRU was $82.11, representing a -15.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.24 and a 112.61% increase over the 52 week low of $38.62.

PRU is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). PRU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports PRU's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.48%, compared to an industry average of -6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRU as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RPV with an increase of 31.54% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of PRU at 4.38%.

