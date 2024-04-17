Prudential Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security (PRH) Price Target Increased by 11.96% to 27.05

The average one-year price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:PRH) has been revised to 27.05 / share. This is an increase of 11.96% from the prior estimate of 24.16 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.22 to a high of 30.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.20% from the latest reported closing price of 25.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRH is 0.14%, a decrease of 15.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 3,131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,099K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 5.58% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 545K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 2.48% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 265K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing a decrease of 150.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 58.22% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 252K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 10.67% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 182K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

